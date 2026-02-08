Mizuho Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $110.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More.

Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More.

Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium‑term fundamentals. Read More.

Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer‑dated catalyst. Read More.

Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer‑dated catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More.

Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post‑earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post‑earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target trims and mixed analyst notes — several shops lowered targets (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Wedbush, Cantor, etc.) or issued neutral/hold stances, increasing near‑term uncertainty. Read More.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.