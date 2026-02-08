Highwoods Properties (HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $208.0790 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NYSE HIW opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

