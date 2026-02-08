TIM (TIMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect TIM to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1.2964 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

TIM Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TIM stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.47.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on TIM in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 96.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

