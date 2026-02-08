TIM (TIMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect TIM to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1.2964 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
TIM Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of TIM stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.47.
TIM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 96.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA
