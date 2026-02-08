Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $220.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 467,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,395,288.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,424,374 shares in the company, valued at $83,554,725.60. This represents a 15.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,255,173 shares of company stock worth $30,812,798. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,465 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,901,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,559,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,851,000 after buying an additional 433,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 822,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 402,250 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

