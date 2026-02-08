Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.17.

JKHY stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

