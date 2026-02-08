Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.40 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 117.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,084,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,282 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth $14,639,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 131.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,890,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,796,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 2,108,543 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil’s largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

