Savant Capital LLC Purchases 21,914 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,461,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,036.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after buying an additional 271,029 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $20,932,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 82.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,598,000 after buying an additional 170,536 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,832,965. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) is a financial services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. The company operates through two primary segments—Banking and Wealth Management & Advisory—offering a comprehensive suite of products that includes commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, treasury management, trust and investment advisory, and insurance brokerage. Pinnacle’s client-focused model emphasizes relationship-based banking, leveraging local decision-making authority and specialized industry expertise to serve diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, real estate and professional services.

In its banking segment, Pinnacle delivers commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and mortgage lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.