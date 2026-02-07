Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.36 and last traded at €15.07, with a volume of 2093400 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Trading Up 9.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,269,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,426,000 after purchasing an additional 232,645 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 213,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.