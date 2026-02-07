Old West Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 10.4%

IPGP stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.03. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,285. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 13,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $1,090,819.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,593,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,475,136.88. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,913 shares of company stock worth $36,233,025. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

