Renaissance Group LLC Buys 18,109 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 72.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 319,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ExlService by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 602.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 18,533.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 53,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,992.95. This trade represents a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

