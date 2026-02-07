Soundwatch Capital LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 296.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed easing expectations could lift growth and tech stocks, a tailwind for QQQ as investors price in a softer policy path. Federal Reserve Watch: The Fed Turns The Corner
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst pieces argue QQQ is technically and fundamentally set up for a breakout and is undervalued relative to rate-driven swings, encouraging buy-the-dip flows. QQQ Poised For A Breakout, JEPQ To Underperform
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market/updating ETF coverage notes showed early strength in QQQ, which can attract short-term momentum buyers and ETF flows. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-6-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary urging investors not to panic suggests current volatility could be a cleansing of speculative excess rather than a structural tech collapse — this can stabilize flows but doesn’t guarantee an immediate rebound. Don’t Panic As We Clear Speculative Excess In Crypto, Metals, And Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet ramped AI spending spooked investors and weighed on large-cap tech, a direct negative for QQQ because the ETF is heavily concentrated in mega-cap tech names. SPY, QQQ decline as US equities fall: Alphabet’s increased AI spending spooks investors
- Negative Sentiment: Market rotation into value and defensive sectors is gaining momentum, which pressures growth‑heavy ETFs like QQQ as money shifts to cyclicals, staples, and dividend names. S&P 500 And XLP: Rotation To Value Funds Just Started
- Negative Sentiment: Broader macro and sentiment concerns—AI hype unwind, layoffs, and recessionary warnings—are cited by several commentators as drivers of a risk-off tilt that can further depress QQQ if sustained. Recessionary Bear Market With The AI Bubble Burst
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.