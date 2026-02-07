Soundwatch Capital LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 296.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $609.65 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.