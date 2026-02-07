Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 47. Approximately 215,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,444,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Premier Miton Group

About Premier Miton Group

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 16,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £9,826.94. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

