Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 157,668 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lessened its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,668 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

