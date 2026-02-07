Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,781 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $331.42 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $263.14 and a 52-week high of $335.34. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.09.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Trending Headlines about Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Chubb profit grows to $3.2bn in Q4 2025

Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Wolfe Research raises target

Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Chubb stock hits record high

Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Mizuho target raise

Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Arctic Wolf partnership

Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Negative Sentiment: Upside may be capped: despite strong results, several analysts retained conservative ratings/targets near or below the current share price — that mixed guidance could limit further near-term appreciation absent continued margin or reserve improvements. Jefferies hold/target note

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $9,970,735. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.