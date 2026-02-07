Soundwatch Capital LLC Acquires 4,093 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,664,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,430,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,180,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 462,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,939,000 after buying an additional 227,460 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,820,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $317.61 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $321.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

