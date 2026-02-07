Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 341.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Shares of ALSN opened at $115.68 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

