CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.5487 and last traded at $0.5487. 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

CCA Industries Stock Down 7.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS: CAWW) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design, sourcing and distribution of aftermarket performance parts and accessories for motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and other powersports equipment. The company focuses on proprietary-brand products and selectively licensed product lines, offering a range of performance upgrades, replacement components and styling accessories to enthusiasts and independent retailers throughout North America.

The company’s product portfolio spans engine components, exhaust systems, suspension parts, braking upgrades, electrical accessories and performance-enhancing electronics.

