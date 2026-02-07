Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 5,382 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 751.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.00.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

