Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Celsius by 7.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $50.57 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

