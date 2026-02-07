Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats: Cummins reported $5.81 EPS and $8.54B revenue—both above consensus—driven by better-than-expected results that support near-term earnings visibility. Cummins (CMI) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Power Systems strength and monetization: Power Systems drove a surge in EBITDA margin, and the company monetized data‑center related assets, cushioning the hit from restructuring. These operational wins support cash generation and margins. Cummins Takes $458 Million Accelera Hit But Cashes In On Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: Cummins India posted higher quarterly profit on lower expenses, showing regional operational resilience that partially offsets global headwinds. Cummins India’s quarterly profit rises on lower expenses
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials: The earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on strategy, the Accelera review, and margin outlook—useful for assessing execution risk and the FY‑26 assumptions. Cummins Inc. (CMI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Legal notice: A class action settlement reminder was announced—monitor for any potential cash or disclosure impacts, but this is procedural at this stage. The Rosen Law Firm Reminder of Proposed Class Action Settlement
- Negative Sentiment: Accelera charge: Cummins recorded a roughly $458M charge related to the Accelera strategic review—this one‑time hit reduces reported profitability and introduced execution uncertainty around that business. Cummins posts slight rise in revenue, records charges on Accelera strategic review
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance cautiousness: Management issued FY‑2026 revenue and margin guidance (revenue range ~$34.7B–$36.4B) that markets parsed as conservative on margins/earnings, sparking downward revision of near‑term expectations. Cummins (CMI) Is Down 7.4% After Issuing 2026 Revenue and Margin Guidance – What’s Changed
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed read on cash flow vs. results: Some analysts describe the quarter as “mixed” — beats offset by charges and guidance that leave free‑cash‑flow and margin trajectory uncertain for 2026. That narrative can pressure the stock until clarity returns. Cummins Q4: Mixed Results Overshadow Cash Flow Generation For The Year
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Price Performance
NYSE CMI opened at $577.15 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $617.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.27.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.
The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.
