Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $577.15 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $617.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

