Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 29,981 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF $BOTZ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOTZ. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 86.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

