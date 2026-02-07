Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 8,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 28.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.27.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.19, for a total value of $5,229,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 202,817 shares in the company, valued at $83,193,505.23. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.24, for a total value of $19,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,821,215.44. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 432,756 shares of company stock valued at $183,581,477 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $403.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.80. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $486.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

