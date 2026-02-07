Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in SEA by 2,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.61.

NYSE:SE opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.40. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.59.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the Internet company based in Singapore to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

