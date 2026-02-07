Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1,085.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,637 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 595.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.