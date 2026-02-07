Paladin Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises 2.4% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 266.8% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

