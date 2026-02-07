Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Elyxium Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

