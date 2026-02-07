Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 1,911 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 56.3% in the third quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177,310 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $422.57 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.