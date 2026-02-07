Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 7,271 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,086,000 after buying an additional 57,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,524,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,494,000 after buying an additional 51,089 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,328,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $155.44 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $155.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.6162 dividend. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

