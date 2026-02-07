Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

ALGN opened at $187.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $224.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,301,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Align Technology by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,050,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,968,000 after buying an additional 1,433,393 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,267,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,898,000 after buying an additional 350,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,521,000 after buying an additional 407,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,035,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

