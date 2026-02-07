Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,525 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,972,000 after buying an additional 1,916,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,032.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 488.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $65.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

