Rosenblatt Securities Lowers ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $175.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARM. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Stock Up 11.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.93, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.07. ARM has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ARM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ARM by 28.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 172.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.