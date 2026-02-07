Rosenblatt Securities Lowers ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $175.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARM. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ARM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ARM by 28.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 172.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting ARM
Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat top- and bottom-line estimates; revenue jumped ~26%, supporting the narrative of durable growth and stronger AI-related demand. Guidance for Q4 EPS was given (0.540–0.620), helping investor confidence. Is ARM Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Stellar Q3 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts publicly praised the results and highlighted ARM’s AI potential, which supported intraday buying interest. Arm rallies after analysts praise results, citing AI potential
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Rene Haas emphasized rapid growth in ARM’s data-center business (“exploding”), reinforcing the long-term AI/data-center growth thesis. Arm CEO Says Data Center Business Is ‘Exploding’
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity — ~90,892 calls traded (≈+38% vs. average) — indicates speculative bullish positioning that can amplify upward moves in the underlying stock.
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple brokerages trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Mizuho, Rosenblatt) but largely retained buy/overweight ratings; the cuts reflect stretched valuation vs. near-term licensing/macro risk while keeping upside cases intact.
- Neutral Sentiment: One shop upgraded ARM to buy (New Street), adding to mixed analyst activity that can support momentum but also shows divergent views on near-term risks.
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the feed appears anomalous/unclear (shows zero), so it doesn’t provide a reliable contrarian signal today.
- Negative Sentiment: After-hours weakness followed the release as licensing revenue narrowly missed estimates; that headline pressure weighed on sentiment and triggered an early sell-off. Shares of Arm plunge 8% after licensing revenue misses estimates, Qualcomm outlook adds pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Industry reports warn a memory shortage is constraining smartphone production, which could depress handset-related royalties and weigh on ARM’s near-term licensing growth. Qualcomm, Arm bear brunt of memory shortage as smartphone chip sales disappoint
About ARM
Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.
Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.
Featured Stories
