CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CTMX opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $960.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,096,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,096,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

