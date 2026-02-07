J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 28,565 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted. Read More.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $185.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

