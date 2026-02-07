Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,907 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $119,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 222.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

