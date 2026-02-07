Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Director Ernest Scott Santi Sells 167,345 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE ITW opened at $293.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Evercore cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $270.69.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.
The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.