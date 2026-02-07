Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Director Ernest Scott Santi Sells 167,345 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $293.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,328.6% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Evercore cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $270.69.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

