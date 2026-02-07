111 Capital Invests $851,000 in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Docusign by 5,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore dropped their target price on Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $402,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,438.50. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $944,183.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,561.01. This represents a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,260. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

Featured Stories

