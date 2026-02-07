Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Equinor ASA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

