Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.71.
Equinor ASA Stock Up 4.1%
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Equinor ASA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Equinor raised its quarterly dividend to $0.39 (5.4% increase vs. prior quarter), with an annualized yield around 5.6% and an ex-dividend date of May 15 — boosts income appeal for yield-focused investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates as higher liquids and gas production lifted EPS despite year-over-year revenue decline; this operational beat supports near-term earnings momentum. Equinor Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Production Volumes
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a target of ~3% production growth for 2026 while cutting capital expenditures by about $4B — signaling improved capital discipline and potentially higher free cash flow. Equinor targets 3% production growth in 2026 while reducing CapEx by $4B amid market volatility
- Positive Sentiment: Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding buy-side pressure and validating the earnings/dividend story (report referenced via Zacks).
- Positive Sentiment: Signed a five‑year gas supply agreement with Dutch utility Eneco — a multi-year commercial win that supports contracted volumes and cash flow in Europe. Equinor signs gas deal with Eneco in the Netherlands
- Neutral Sentiment: Allocations of bonus shares to certain insiders under Equinor’s share savings plan were reported — a retention/compensation action that is informational but not necessarily directional. Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation were posted (useful for deeper read-through of drivers, hedging and guidance). Equinor ASA 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded Equinor from “buy” to “neutral,” which could temper buying momentum from institutional investors.
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $25 but maintained a “hold” rating — the PT sits below current levels, suggesting analysts still see valuation risk even after operational improvements. Finviz (TD Cowen price target note)
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.
In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.
