PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Citigroup

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $181.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.08.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PTC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in PTC by 37.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in PTC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about PTC

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.