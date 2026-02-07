MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $62.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.26.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International Stock Performance
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 1.17%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International
In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 1,098,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,351,305. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 379.9% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,987,000 after buying an additional 6,974,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,642,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,946 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $62,787,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting MGM Resorts International
Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue topped estimates, driven by strong Macau performance, digital growth and regional casinos; EPS $1.60 vs. consensus ~ $0.63, and consolidated revenue/EBITDA gains. MGM Resorts Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: MGM highlighted full-year and Q4 cash returns from BetMGM (distributed $135M in 4Q25) and sizable share repurchases (15M in 4Q, 37.5M in 2025), which support future EPS and free cash flow per share. MGM Resorts International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: MGM China reported record 4Q adjusted EBITDA and all-time highs in revenue/market share for 2025, reinforcing Macau as a growth engine for the group. MGM China Reports 2025 Annual Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported $17.5B revenue for 2025, signaling underlying scale and recovery outside Las Vegas. MGM Resorts revenue hits $17.5 billion in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target from $38 to $39 (hold), reflecting modest analyst support after the quarter. MGM Resorts International Upgraded at Truist Financial
- Neutral Sentiment: Detailed investor materials (earnings presentation and full call transcript) are available for parsing guidance and segment-level metrics. MGM Resorts International Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: MGM moved its earnings release earlier (timing change only). MGM Resorts International Updates Earnings Release Date
- Negative Sentiment: Las Vegas/Strip results were weaker in 2025 and the Strip was down in Q4, creating near-term headwinds for MGM’s largest market. MGM Resorts down in Las Vegas in Q4, though CEO remains optimistic
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged questions about costs in Macau despite record EBITDA at MGM China, which could pressure margins if costs persist. MGM China had ‘record’ 4Q EBITDA but ‘questions’ regarding costs: analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Management acknowledged weaker Strip demand in 2025 even as early indicators show improvement — a mixed recovery that could keep investors cautious on near-term Vegas cash flow. MGM sees improving demand indicators following weaker 2025 performance on the Strip
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.
The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.