MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $62.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $37.49 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 1.17%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 1,098,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,351,305. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 379.9% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,987,000 after buying an additional 6,974,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,642,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,946 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $62,787,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting MGM Resorts International

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.