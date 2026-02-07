FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06. FirstCash has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FirstCash declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,482.20. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 20,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 866,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,587,314.98. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $8,150,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — FirstCash reported $2.64 EPS vs. $2.54 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.01B expected; revenue rose ~19.8% year‑over‑year and the company posted record quarterly and full‑year operating results. These beats and strong margins support near‑term upside for the stock. View Press Release

Q4 results beat estimates — FirstCash reported $2.64 EPS vs. $2.54 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.01B expected; revenue rose ~19.8% year‑over‑year and the company posted record quarterly and full‑year operating results. These beats and strong margins support near‑term upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42/share (ex‑dividend Feb 18; pay Feb 27) — the payout provides income support for shareholders and may attract income‑oriented investors; the reported yield is roughly 0.9%. Press Release: Dividend & Results

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42/share (ex‑dividend Feb 18; pay Feb 27) — the payout provides income support for shareholders and may attract income‑oriented investors; the reported yield is roughly 0.9%. Positive Sentiment: Retail footprint growth — the company added 28 new pawn locations in Q4 through acquisitions and openings, supporting revenue diversification and same‑store growth potential going forward. Business Insider: Expansion Details

Retail footprint growth — the company added 28 new pawn locations in Q4 through acquisitions and openings, supporting revenue diversification and same‑store growth potential going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume — today’s volume is above the stock’s recent average, indicating higher investor attention but not directional proof by itself. (Background market data.)

Elevated trading volume — today’s volume is above the stock’s recent average, indicating higher investor attention but not directional proof by itself. (Background market data.) Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears anomalous — a published February entry shows short interest listed as zero shares (no change from prior), which likely reflects a reporting/data issue rather than meaningful short covering. Monitor future filings for clarity.

Short interest data appears anomalous — a published February entry shows short interest listed as zero shares (no change from prior), which likely reflects a reporting/data issue rather than meaningful short covering. Monitor future filings for clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and previews — outlets published earnings previews and Q4 snapshots following the release; these provide context but contain no new material surprises beyond the company release. Houston Chronicle: Q4 Snapshot Benzinga: Earnings Preview

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.