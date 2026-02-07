Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 498,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 238.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 106,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 252.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 144,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,627,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,198,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,796,677.36. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $480,528.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 803,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,160.24. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 462,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

