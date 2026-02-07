Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 83,668 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1,318.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,668 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $60.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.