Old West Investment Management LLC Buys 114,971 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,971 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy comprises about 5.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of NexGen Energy worth $23,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,491,000. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,975,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 33,816,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,558 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,072,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,218,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE NXE opened at $11.03 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company’s primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen’s technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.