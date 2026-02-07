J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,562 VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $86.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

