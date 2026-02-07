MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.