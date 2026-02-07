J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 314.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $40.82 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $41.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.