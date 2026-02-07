Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 9,350 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $247,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.93.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.44.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $27,553,548. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

