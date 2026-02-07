JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

NYSE:JCI opened at $137.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Maseco LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Earnings Beat Article

Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Backlog / Data‑Center Demand

Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Wells Fargo Note

Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. SEC Filing

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment).

Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment). Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Mizuho Note

Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. PR Newswire

Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. Negative Sentiment: Executive share sale disclosed — A large VP sale (~$6.08M) was reported recently; some investors view such sales as profit‑taking or rebalancing and it can temper sentiment. Insider Sale

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

