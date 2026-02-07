New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.31 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 119.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Construction Partners worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

More Construction Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Construction Partners this week:

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $809.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Construction Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.