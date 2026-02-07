Zacks Research Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,810,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292,629 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $123,532,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,145,000 after buying an additional 9,103,727 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Vale by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 11,068,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,203,000 after buying an additional 8,327,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vale by 16,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,109,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,662,000 after buying an additional 8,059,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

